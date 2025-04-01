Some inmates of the Nsawam Prison were celebrated for studying and graduating with bachelor's degrees

The University of Cape Coast facilitated the programme through its College of Distance Education (CoDE)

Social media users who saw the post expressed joy for the prisoners and congratulated them

Sixty-three inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison in the Eastern Region graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) after they completed their undergraduate programmes.

The inmates studied through UCC's College of Distance Education (CoDE).

63 determined Nsawam Prison inmates graduate from UCC with bachelor's degrees. Photo credit: @capevars

Source: Facebook

The statistics showed that there were 58 males and five females. Three students got a first class, with the Overall Best Graduating Student being Mathew Milluzieh, who graduated with a CGPA of 3.8.

Out of the total number, 13 students got a Second Class Upper, 18 had a Second Class Lower, 10 were awarded a Third Class, and nine had a Pass.

The courses they studied were Bachelor of Education (JHS Education), Bachelor of Commerce (Management), and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting).

Present at the graduation ceremony were the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Denis Aheto; the Provost of the CoDE, Professor Anokye Mohammed Adam; Deputy Minister of the Interior, Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi; and the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie.

Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, congratulates inmates who graduated from UCC. Photo credit: @capevars

Source: Facebook

All the dignitaries present congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to aim higher, regardless of where they find themselves.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor announced that UCC will offer the students who excelled a scholarship package to pursue a master’s programme with CoDE when they finish their prison term.

Ghanaians congratulate inmates for graduating from UCC

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by UCC on Facebook. Read them below:

George Fordjour said:

"I’m glad they didn’t show any of the faces of the inmates. Kudos for respecting their privacy 👏🏾."

Fornatee Leona Dickerson wrote:

"An example for Liberia. But wait ohh? Which Universities in Liberia will they be taught? Maybe on Line.(No privacy)."

Kwaku Gyamfi Oppong said:

"True Reformation ! Keep up the good work! Well done."

Adjei Kobby wrote:

"Wow this amazing More sunshine 💥 to Ghana prisons service ♥️♥️💥💥💥💥."

Emmanuel Ebo Arthur said:

"Great! but is GES or any private school ready to employ them as teachers to practice especially being ex-convicts? What does the GES policy say about employing ex-convicts? I believe training them in vocational or agricultural skills that can make them self employed would be a better option."

Abigail Seemeyor Dotse wrote:

"I pray they get presidential pardon soon too so they could be reintegrated into the society. Being able to finish their education suggests reformation in character too. So I hope they have their freedom too soon. Congratulations to them."

Gerald Anthony Freduah-Agyemang said:

"Something good can come out of a bad situation if you set your mind to it! Congratulations for not allowing your circumstances to limit you."

34 prisoners write 2024 BECE exams

YEN.com.gh reported that 34 inmates took part in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The said number includes 27 juveniles from the Senior Correctional Centre (SCC), five from the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, and two from Sunyani Central Prison.

Prison officers said they were certain that the inmates writing the exams would pass.

