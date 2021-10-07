Group Believes They Can Now Identify the Zodiac Killer, but He Died in 2018

A group of investigators claimed to have found the Zodiac Killer after looking through new forensic and physical evidence

The group is known as the Case Breakers and is made-up of former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers

The Zodiac Killer is believed to have murdered at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 60's

He was notorious for boasting about his murders by sending police officers and the local media coded messages and even evidence

In articles published by TMZ and CNN, a group of independent cold-case investigators have claimed they have identified the notorious serial killer known by the media as the Zodiac Killer.

The case of the Zodiac Killer may have finally been solved by an independent group of investigators. Image: NEOSiAM 2021/Pexels

The group has identified him as Gary Francis Poste, however, they say he died in 2018. The killer used San Francisco Bay Area as his murder playground from 1968 to 1969 and it is believed he is responsible for at least five murders.

The Case Breakers

The articles by TMZ and CNN go on to say that the group, who refer to themselves as the Case Breakers, are comprised of 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers. They even say the group claims the Zodiac Killer committed a murder far away from the Bay Area, in a killing that was not previously linked to him.

How did they do it?

The group spent an enormous amount of hours looking through new forensic and physical evidence. They filed court affidavits and were allowed to look through decades of pictures from Poste's darkroom. Apparently, in one photo, the man's forehead scars matched the Zodiac Killer's as seen on a sketch. Other evidence include decoded messages sent by the killer which shows that there was one note where the letters of Poste's full name could be removed to reveal another message.

According to CNN, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) responded to the latest claims saying it is still an open investigation.

A unique killer

The Zodiac Killer is one of the most famous serial killers of all time and this is because he would send evidence, letters, riddles and codes to police and local media flaunting his killings. He even sent bloody bits of clothing as proof of his heinous crimes but he was never caught.

There are many movies depicting the killer, but the most popular is "Zodiac," starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

