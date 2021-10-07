Sarkodie: Winning a Grammy would be the icing on the cake of my career

Sarkodie has spoken about his desire to make it to the Grammy hall of fame

According to Sarkodie, the Grammys was the ultimate aim in the career of every artiste

The Coachella hitmaker said he started yearning for the coveted award since 2014

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo has indicated that winning a Grammy award will be a great joy to him and his fans.

While speaking in an interview on Kalyjay’s recently-held Twitter space, the award-winning rapper mentioned that the Grammy award and honor is one achievement every artist in the world craves for and hopes to get.

“That’s the highest point of the career of an artist and that’s what they aim for,” the decorated rapper said.

Sarkodie. Source: Instagram/@sarkodie

Source: Instagram

He later disclosed that he yearned for the award since his ‘Sarkology’ album in 2014.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sarkodie however added that his desire for the award had relinquished but will be a great recognition of his longstanding career and relevance.

“It is going to be the icing on the cake of my career”. He added.

The Coachella hitmaker finally expressed his gratitude for the support his fans have shown him since the start of his musical journey and entreated them to keep on supporting him.

Speaking about Ghanaian musicians, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Ghanaian musician Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog, has successfully completed Opoku Ware Senior High School after writing his last WASSCE paper yesterday, October 6, 2021.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaw Tog was seen hugging fellow young singer Feli Nuna.

Some of the mates of the Sore hitmaker were heard congratulating him over his successful completion of senior high school.

Still on the subject of musicians, YEN.com.gh also reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda famed as MzVee, has for the very first time, showed off her luxurious lifestyle on social media.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, MzVee was seen welcoming media personality Berla Mundi into her home.

The duo was seen standing outside MzVee's home as they recorded a video to capture the special moment.

Source: Yen.com.gh