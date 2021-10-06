MzVee, has for the very first time, given her fans a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle

The singer was visited by media personality Berla Mundi in her home

A video they recorded showed the singer's home and luxurious ride

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda famed as MzVee, has for the very first time, showed off her luxurious lifestyle on social media.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, MzVee was seen welcoming media personality Berla Mundi into her home.

The duo was seen standing outside MzVee's home as they recorded a video to capture the special moment.

MzVee was seen dancing and shaking her body as she took the lead with Berla Mundi following closely behind.

In the video, a Range Rover and another plush car were seen parked behind where the celebrities were recording the video.

Berla Mundi who said she had missed MzVee and was visiting her appeared stunned when he arrived.

The TV3 star was heard in the video jokingly saying that she was going to soon move in with MzVee.

Many fans and followers of the two celebs took to the comment section to react to the video.

