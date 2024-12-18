A producer of Sompa Nkomo has gone public on the circumstances leading to the dismissal of Odifour Paul

He explained that he received reports from people accusing Odifour Paul of demanding money from them for appearing on the show

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared their views on Odifour Paul's dismissal

The head of production for Sompa Nkomo on Sompa FM has broken his silence on the dismissal of Paul Kwabena Yeboah from the station.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, IBJ Kofi, who was speaking in an interview, said that a major reason Paul Kwabena, also known as Odifour Paul, was sacked was that his colluded actions had put the station's reputation at risk.

A producer of Sompa Nkomo details what led to Odifour Paul Kwabena's dismissal from Sompa TV. Photo credit: @GH Page TV/YouTube, @Oheneni Adazoa/TikTok, Oheneba Media TV/YouTube

As his former colleague, he said the famed bellboy of the show was demanding money from the show's guests.

"When we asked him to investigate certain issues brought to the show, we got reports that he was demanding money from the guests. In one incident, he demanded GH¢500 from one of our guests. And we at Sompa Nkomo are not meant to be taken money for doing these things."

He expressed astonishment over Odifour's move to seek public sympathy by creating the impression that his dismissal was unfair and premised on envy.

Ghanaians react to Paul Kwabena's dismissal

Social media users who commented on the video have shared varying opinions on Paul Kwabena Yeboah's dismissal.

Cantona Nana Amoako Jnr commented:

"This producer errr... U Dey come expose someone eer? Let's come talk ur matter."

Abena reacted:

"You people doesn’t know that man that why you are defending him.he has known respect for himself."

Nana Agyei Barfour added:

"Producer u never try for this."

Ericus stated:

"From the looks of things Paul was set up but it seems womanising and money consciousness is Paul wickness and it was use against him."

