A video of some supporters of the NDC teasing the NPP after the 2024 elections has surfaced on social media

The supporters of the NDC in the Volta Region organised a funeral to mourn the defeat of the outgoing government

Netizens who saw the video were amused and laughed in the comments section while expressing their views

A group of NDC supporters in the Volta Region has got people talking on social media about their innovative way of celebrating their party's victory in the elections that just ended on December 7, 2024.

The NDC's John Dramani Mahama won the elections by over 15 per cent against the NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential race.

Similarly, the NDC swooped a chunk of the parliamentary seats from the incumbent government, seizing their Majority status from them.

After the elections, many Ghanaians have jubilated over the NPP's downfall, citing economic hardships and the NPP's failure to listen to Ghanaians and address pressing issues affecting them.

NDC supporters in the Volta Region handled their party's victory and the NPP's defeat their own way. They threw a funeral for the NPP after the party lost.

Online videos show the NDC supporters clad in black and red funeral cloth, as some wailed uncontrollably while others tried to console their weeping counterparts.

Netizens react to NDC celebrating NPP's defeat

Netizens who saw the video were amused and could not contain their laughter while expressing their views in the comments section.

@Asante19931 wrote:

"I hope NPP learns from this when they come back into power. Never do any development projects in Volta."

@ExpressYourMin1 wrote:

"The peak of tribal bigotry yet you people are happy because it's in the Volta Region. These people would choose tribal politics over development. Let's see how their savior John Mahama and Okudzeto Ablakwa and Co would transform their village into a city."

@sonofjacob2204 wrote:

"If this was done in Ashanti region."

@innocengh wrote:

"Well it’s not surprising especially coming from up there gyimie no dooso among those people."

@emma_jnrk wrote:

"The NPP should give up on Volta region,only 1m votes 18 constituencies.With hard work, Npp can easily match those numbers in Western (1.8M) and Central (1.6M) which have 26 and 24 constituencies,they understand our language more. Let’s focus on other regions. V dier 3nfa."

