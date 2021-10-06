Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog has successfully completed senior high school

The Sore hitmaker was seen hugging fellow singer Feli Nuna after he dropped his pen

Days ago, Yaw Tog sent a fair warning to his fans not to tell him to go and learn after the WASSCE

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog, has successfully completed Opoku Ware Senior High School after writing his last WASSCE paper.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaw Tog was seen hugging fellow young singer Feli Nuna.

Some of the mates of the Sore hitmaker were heard congratulating him over his successful completion of senior high school.

