The family of victims of the East Legon accident have reacted to the six-month sentence issued to Bishop Salifu Amoako's son

The Accra Juvenile Court sentenced the teenage son of the popular man of God to six months at the correctional centre

However, speaking to the media shortly after the court announced its decision, the victims' families seemed dissatisfied with the ruling

Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son has been sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Centre for involvement in the East Legon accident which claimed two lives.

The teenager reportedly pleaded guilty to eight counts including two man-slaughter counts and dangerous driving.

Additionally, the Accra Juvenile Court also fined the parents GH₵6,000 for reneging on their parental duties of controlling their son.

Reacting to this after the court proceedings, the family of the deceased victims appeared not satisfied with the ruling of the court case.

"So it that the end of the case, is that all," the grandmother of one of the girls said.

The grandmother of one of the deceased girls stated that once Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife admitted negligence in their son's action, she expected more from the court and not the GH₵6,000 fine placed on them,

"If you are a parent and you have a 16-year-old child who has depression, has no driver's license, and you don't monitor them, and they go on to commit a crime, who should be held responsible?" she rhetorically asked.

Below is the video of the victim's family sharing their views on the court ruling.

Ghanaians react to the court ruling

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the decision of the Juvenile Court to sentence the teenager to six months at the correctional facility.

@callmeoheneba said:

"Hmmm...may God comfort and strengthen the family."

@StoneOnyx37447 also said:

"Makes me remember the movie, Law abiding citizen."

@amkwamz commented:

"That boy err if you know him personally then six months at the senior correctional center is not enough!"

@ReyStyles95 replied:

:"Calm down, the courts and his parents don't know what they just did. I pity them."

The East Legon accident

Earlier in October this year, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son crashed his mother's Jaguar into another car while allegedly driving at top speed at East Legon.

The accident unfortunately claimed the lives of two teenage girls, Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu.

Following this, the police arrested Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife for questioning.

