A video of Ghanaian prophet Ebenezer Opambour prophesying about the children of John Dramani Mahama has surfaced on social media

In the video, he noted that one of the President-elect's children is destined to be the president of Ghana

He, therefore, asked the President to bring all his children to see him so that he could pinpoint which one of them is

Renowned Ghanaian prophet Ebenezer Opambour has dropped a prophecy about the children of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Following Mr Mahama's declaration as President-elect, the self-acclaimed nation's prophet said one of his sons had been destined to be president too.

Recall that Opambour is one of the prophets who supported the NDC before the December 7, 2024, generation. He prophesied that the President-elect would be mandated to lead Ghana again.

After his initial prophecy came to pass, the renowned preacher dropped another prophecy about the children of the incoming president.

In a video, Opambour noted that God told him that one of Mr Mahama's children would ascend to the high office of the presidency, though he did not specify which child was ordained for this destiny.

Therefore, he asked Mr Mahama to bring all his children to him so that he could determine who among them had been ordained.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh