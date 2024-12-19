The untold story of Joan Vassos' husband John: Vassos' criminal and legal issues

Joan Vassos is best known for her role on The Golden Bachelorette (2024). The private school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, wanted to find love after her husband died in 2021. Her fame has generated interest in her private life, especially after revelations of her late husband's legal problems emerged. Learn more about Joan Vassos' husband, John, and his legal troubles.

Joan Vassos poses with her late husband John Vassos at different past events. Photo: @joan.vassos, @nvassos1 on Facebook (modified by author)

The death of Joan Vassos' husband, John Vassos, in 2021 marked a significant and heartbreaking moment in her life. In 2023, she ventured into reality television, looking to find love in The Golden Bachelor, but quit in week three due to a family emergency. Her courage and resilience on the show led to her receiving the lead on The Golden Bachelorette in 2024.

John Vassos' profile summary

Full name John Nicholas Vassos Gender Male Date of birth 27 November 1961 Date of death 18 January 2021 Age 59 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, DC, USA Place of death Edgewater, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elaine Vassos Father Nicholas Vassos Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Joan Vassos Children Four School The Bullis School University Salisbury University Profession Businessman

What happened to Joan Vassos' husband, John?

Joan Vassos' husband faced serious legal issues before he died in 2021. According to a 2020 press release on the Department of Justice website, John was involved in a fraudulent scheme with Keith Forney, owner of Forney Enterprises, Inc. (FEI) and the President of Sharp Business Systems (SBS). Part of the report reads:

Vassos pled guilty in June 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, one count of tax fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The trio aspired to fraudulently obtain a contract with the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts for copier maintenance and repair services. The agreement required that at least 20% of the work be performed by a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Sharp Business Systems (SBS) bid on the contract and identified Forney Enterprises, Inc. (FEI) as the MBE.

Top-5 facts about Joan Vassos' husband John Vassos'. Photo: @joan_vassos on Instagram (modified by author)

What did Joan Vassos' husband do for a living?

John Vassos's career involved procuring and supplying office equipment and . He owned and operated CapX Solutions, an office equipment business he opened in 2016. He previously ran BCE Corporation, a family-owned office equipment business his father started. John sold BCE Corporation to Sharp Electronics in 2011.

John Vassos' philanthropic ventures

John Vassos poses with his sons and grandchild (L). John, his wife Joan and their grandchild (L). Photo: @joan_vassos on Instagram (modified by author)

John Nicholas Vassos was deeply committed to philanthropy throughout his life. He volunteered as a football coach at his alma mater, the Bullis School, and funded most of the team's expenses. His teams won the Pop Warner National Championship and the Sportsmanship Award.

John also donated over $2 million to support underprivileged youth attending the best schools in the area. He supported various organisations, including the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and the National Center for Children and Families.

What caused John Vassos' demise?

Joan Vassos' first husband, John Nicholas Vassos, passed away in 2021 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. According to his obituary on Legacy, John died on Monday, 18 January 2021, at his home in Montgomery County, Maryland.

He was buried on 22 January 2021 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, USA.

What happened to Joan's husband on Golden Bachelor?

Joan Vassos is not married to anyone on Golden Bachelor, as she left the reality TV show during week three due to a family emergency. However, she got engaged to Charles "Chock" Chapple on the finale of The Golden Bachelorette on 13 November 2024.

FAQs

What happened to Joan's husband from The Golden Bachelor? Joan's husband, John Vassos, passed away in 2021 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. What was Joan Vassos' husband's job? John Vassos owned and operated CapX Solutions, an office equipment sales and service business. He previously ran the family-owned BCE Corporation, also an office equipment company, before selling it to Sharp Electronics in 2011. What was John Vassos' net worth? John Vassos' net worth was publicly unknown. However, his CapX Solutions company is reportedly worth millions of dollars. Who does Joan end up with? Joan ended up with Chock Chapple, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas. They got engaged during the season finale of The Golden Bachelorette in Bora Bora. Are Guy and Joan still together? No, Joan and Guy Gansert are not together. Joan chose Chock Chapple over Guy in the finale. Are Joan and Chock still together from The Golden Bachelor? Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are still happily together following The Golden Bachelorette finale. They are also engaged. Who else was Joan married to? Joan Vassos was only married to John Vassos, her first and only husband (as of this writing). They were married for 32 years, from 1998 until John's death in January 2021. Who does Joan get engaged to? In the season finale of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos gets engaged to Chock Chapple. Does Joan have kids? Joan Vassos is the proud mom of four children: Nicholas, Erica, Allison, and Luke. She had the kids with her late husband, John Vassos. Joan also has two grandchildren.

The untold story of Joan Vassos's husband's criminal and legal issues has generated interest from the public and media. Though now deceased, John was allegedly involved in a fraud case before his passing in 2021. The information has shocked fans of Joan Vassos, who knew her husband for his philanthropic ventures.

