A malaria vaccine has been endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for use in children across Africa

The global organisation approved the first malaria vaccine in history to prevent the mosquito-borne disease for widespread use

This is the world's first vaccine against the mosquito-parasite disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year

A report by Washington Post indicates that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved RTS,S/AS01, a vaccine to prevent malaria.

The decision by the global organisation is coming after a review of a pilot programme deployed in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019 where more than two million doses of the vaccine were given.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the first malaria vaccine in history.

WHO said it is recommending use of the first malaria vaccine in history among children in places with moderate to high malaria transmission.

In another report by The Telegraph, RTS,S is the first and only vaccine to have shown such promising results.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general described the approval of the long-awaited malaria vaccine for children as a historic moment and breakthrough for science.

It was gathered that the vaccine has to be given in three doses administered a month apart, with a fourth dose a year later.

