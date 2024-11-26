A first-year SHS student shared a eulogised her favourite teacher after returning home for her vacation

The young lady narrated a heartwarming story of how the female teacher turned her academic life around

Her story moved many Ghanaians on social media as they trooped the comments to praise the teacher

A female Senior High School student was overwhelmed with emotions as she praised her favourite teacher for positively impacting her life.

The schoolgirl, identified as Christabel Asare, shared heartwarming tales of her teacher's kindness towards her while talking to her parents.

She said on her first day in class, the teacher approached her and asked for her name, which she did before telling her about the challenges she was facing academically.

Christabel said her teacher then gave her some learning tips and also advised her to take her spiritual life seriously and focus on praying for divine intervention.

"She asked me to pray to God for a retentive memory and also shared some learning tips with me. She told me that she also struggled academically in past but was able to turn things around after seeking God's intervention," she said.

While eulogising her teacher to her parents, Christabel momentarily broke down in tears.

She said since following her teachers' advice, her grades have significantly improved.

The SHS girl further added that her teacher always checks up on her to ensure she is okay.

Ghanaians praise Christable's teacher

After sharing her story in an Instagram video, some Ghanaians praised the teacher for the positive impact on Christabel's life.

@makal_scott wrote:

"Lovely story some teachers are very lovely,,,..,, others."

asherqueen_jamesversion also wrote:

"I wish in God I can give her a big hug....one of the challenging things in school I'm sure there is is not bn bright nor academic great,I feel anytime such a student sees a teacher walk in class there's fear and sadness...God bless the teacher."

@naamabel said:

"This is what i needed from my French madam. Instead, she was always punishing us with mon,ton sor norte vortre lɛɛ."

