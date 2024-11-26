Michael Agyenim Boateng has been named the 2024 Valedictorian of KNUST’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences

The young Ghanaian man earned a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.56, slightly lower than that of the 2023 valedictorian from the College

Michael Agyenim Boateng's win means the Economic Department has won the valedictorian prize for two consecutive years

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian man, Michael Agyenim Boateng, has been named the Valedictorian of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He became the best student in his college with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.56.

Michael Agyenim Boateng emerges as the 2024 valedictorian of the Humanities And Social Sciences College at KNUST. Photo credit: @KNUST_Live & @VOICE_of_KNUST

Source: Twitter

Michael Agyenim Boateng is from the Economics Department of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

This is the second consecutive year the College’s valedictorian has come from the Economics Department.

In 2023, Humphrey Ashimatey was the valedictorian of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences with a CWA of 85.09.

Humphrey Ashimatey emerged as the overall best student for the 2023 graduating class.

Ghanaian lady named best student

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng, emerged valedictorian at the 17th congregation of International University College, Ghana.

She topped her graduating class with a GPA of 3.95 and made history as the first Communication Studies student to achieve this feat.

Netizens, including her university lecturers and relatives, congratulated Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng for what she had accomplished and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Former NSMQ contestant becomes valedictorian

Meanwhile, Kwaku Amoani, a KNUST medicine student, topped his class and became the valedictorian of the College of Health Sciences for 2024.

He earned a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 83.19, beating 2023's top student, Prince Dela Goka, who recorded a CWA of 78.9.

Several social media users congratulated the former NSMQ contestant, while others affirmed his brilliance from childhood.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh