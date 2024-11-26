The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus has urged the Speaker of Parliament to dismiss the majority's calls for Parliament to reconvene

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson stated that the majority's request did not comply with parliamentary procedures and was illegitimate

He added that MPs are far off in their constituencies, engaging constituents and campaigning ahead of the 2024 elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament has urged Alban Bagbin to dismiss the majority’s request to recall the House.

The minority, in a November 25, 2024 memo, stated that the majority’s call for the recall of Parliament is illegitimate and does not comply with parliamentary procedures.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the majority's request for a recall is illegitimate and should be disregarded.

Source: Facebook

His comment was in reaction to the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who, on November 22, 2024, urged the Speaker to reconvene the House on November 28 and 29 to allow for some bills to be passed.

However, reacting to Afenyo-Markin’s request, Ato Forson argued the request does not meet the threshold under Article 112(3) of the constitution and Standing Order 53(1) requiring 15 per cent of members of Parliament to trigger a recall of Parliament.

Aside from the procedural arguments, the minority also argued that the timing and necessity of the proposed recall were ill-fated and ill-timed.

The minority stated that if the Speaker granted the request, Members of Parliament would be forced to cut short their interactions with constituents two weeks before the elections and journey to Accra for the sitting.

The minority argued that the reasons offered for the Speaker to urgently recall the House were not urgent enough for MPs to cancel their campaign exercises.

Ato Forson urged the Speaker to exercise fairness in his decision to recall the House to avoid future abuse of parliamentary procedures.

Minority refuse to return to Parliament

The Odododiodio Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has indicated that the minority caucus would boycott Parliament until after the December 7 elections.

The decision followed the majority caucus’ plan to trigger a recall of Parliament after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the vacant seat controversy.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on November 12, 2024, stated that Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant was unconstitutional, thus siding with the majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

However, reacting to the court’s ruling, Edwin Vanderpuye said it was not up to the court to determine which side of the House is the majority or otherwise.

K.T. Hammond drags Klutse Avedzi to police

YEN.com.gh reported that the Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, K.T. Hammond, has dragged the Ketu North MP, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, to the police over an alleged assault.

According to the Trade Minister, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee pushed him five times in front of the Parliament Building.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh