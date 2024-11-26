Police have arrested 26 persons for breaching public peace by firing toy guns in public areas

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 26 individuals for allegedly breaching public peace by firing toy guns in public areas.

The suspects are currently assisting with investigations and will be arraigned.

"Police special operations are underway to arrest others involved in this act, which is becoming a trend in some parts of the country."

This section of the law notes that a person who, in a public place or at any public meeting, uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace or by which a breach of the peace is likely to be occasioned, commits a misdemeanour.

Concern of smuggling of arms

On November 20, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority seized over 50 handguns, magazines and ammunition at the Tema Port.

The contraband goods arrived at the port's Golden Jubilee Terminal in three suitcases concealed in a 40-foot container.

According to Brigadier Ayorrogo, the importers had told the port that the container contained vehicles.

Earlier in the year, Kojo Owusu Dartey, a Ghanaian in the US Army, was convicted of smuggling guns into Ghana. The smuggled guns were hidden in barrels of rice.

Smuggling between Ghana and Nigeria

YEN.com.gh reported that security agencies intercepted smuggled mining explosives at a border in the Volta Region.

The explosives, believed to have been made in Nigeria, were transported by road and brought in through the Kpoglo border.

The Chronicle reported that the May 29 seizure was made by the security agencies at the Segbe Border Post, north of Aflao.

