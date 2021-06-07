Sheperd Bushiri Pens Heartfelt Message to TB Joshua: "Rest, Great General"

- Prophet Sheperd Bushiri has added himself to the long list of notable figures sharing their messages of condolences at the news of TB Joshua's passing

- The notorious prophet made sure to make it known that he intends to continue the good work Joshua and his ministry began so many years back

- Mzansi social media users had nothing but positive responses to the post, sharing their own messages of condolences

Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has taken to Facebook, sharing a heartfelt message of condolences over recently-deceased Pastor TB Joshua.

Bushiri had nothing but good things to say about the late TB Joshua. Images: Getty, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

Bushiri pens his heartfelt message

The sudden news of his passing has definitely rocked many across the globe, none more so than those doing the Lord's work themselves. Bushiri has shared his condolences while at the same time made it known he intends to continue the work that Joshua started.

"In your rest, General, I celebrate your mission: you came, you preached, you touched souls and you demonstrated to the world that God is still speaking today. Rest, great General for I shall forever live your mission," he solemnly wrote.

Social media reactions

Social media users shared nothing but kind and empathetic messages in response to the heartfelt post. Check out some of the comments below:

Dinesh Branson said:

"Our beloved Prophet who has brought inspiration, love and kindness to so many, left this world today, but the impact he leaves in our hearts will not."

Melrose Vincent Clarke said:

"He has played his part, achieved so much in such a short time. A man after God's heart. Nigeria needs you most at this time but God has the final say. Rest on, Great Prophet of our time."

Mis Bee said:

"He died at such a young age. Rest, man of God."

Kondly Chindenga said:

"He said, and I quote, "Time for everything, time to come here for prayers, time to return home after service"... Prophet TB Joshua has indeed fought a good fight of faith."

More on pastor TB Joshua

In more news regarding the death of pastor TB Joshua, Briefly News previously reported that the EFF has described Nigerian pastor TB Joshua as “a man of God” who dedicated his life to preaching to millions in his country and globally.

Party leaders conveyed their messages of deep sympathy following the news of Joshua's passing this week.

Speaking with TimesLIVE, the EFF said:

“Millions across the world, and in Nigeria particularly, will always remember him for the spiritual and pastoral care he ministered to the nation and the world with vigour and selflessness committed to the word of God.”

The party has also appealed for calm and discipline while the pastor’s followers mourn his passing.

News of his passing

TB Joshua Ministries announced that Joshua, 57, died from an undisclosed illness.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home — as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.” the Ministry ended.

According to the Ministries official Facebook page, Joshua's death came as a sudden shock as he last preached to his congregation only this Saturday.

