Ghanaian online sensation Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, tied the knot a year ago

The couple took to social media to express their love for each other as they mark their first year together as a couple

Asiamah went the extra mile on their special day just to showcase heartfelt love for his beautiful partner which was welcomed by many on social media

It has been a year since Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Agradaa, and her husband became an official couple.

Asiamah is elated as he patronises Agradaa in celebration of their first anniversary. Source: OriginalAgradaa.

Source: TikTok

On November 25, the Heaven's Way founder and her husband announced their milestone on social media, obsessing over their journey together.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Angel Asiamah unveiled his anniversary gift for his wife. Asiamah got his wife a new iPhone 16 to mark the new milestone.

Agradaa, in a housecoat, couldn't hide her joy as Asiamah drooled over the special moment.

The couple has gained significant traction on social media with their loved-up moments. Shortly after their marriage, Agradaa surprised her husband with an SUV to showcase her love.

Agradaa and husband thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agradaa and her husband's special moment.

Owurayere Linda Okyere🇨🇦🇧🇴 said:

"This is soo romantic, you can only see this in movies. 3ntaa nsi,.. 🥰🥰🥰. God bless you Mr. Asiamah. Keep on doing your best to make Mama Pat. happy 😊."

Sislin wrote:

"This man should be honoured on national television. Driving this woman crazy all the time."

Pretty_Enyonam❤️😊 noted:

"Me and u Agrada know very well that u bought the phone urself …Sofo Maame na Woy3 settings saaa no 😂😂😂."

AJ🕊 remarked:

"Why the hate comments coming from ladies that she bought the phone and Asiamah can't afford bla bla nonsense? If so, there's absolutely nothing wrong. Mo ndwen mo ho🙏."

Paulina Odoi added:

"See Agrada, she got her own money, but see how she is happy to receive a gift from her beloved hubby, I am smiling."

Agradaa and her husband compose new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had organised a church service at Heaven's Way Church to celebrate their marital milestone.

During the church service, the Asiamahs mounted the stage to extend their gratitude to God for sustaining their marriage.

They requested a beat to rap about their enviable relationship.

