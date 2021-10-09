Habiba Sinare: Ghanaian Actress set to Premiere Movie About Breast Cancer
Ghanaian actress, Habiba Sinare, has taken it upon herself to create awareness on breast cancer with a new movie coming up.
Titled A day like October, Habiba seeks to educate people, particularly women, on all they need to know about the deadly disease.
The beautiful actress made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh recently.
About A day like October
The movie, she explained, would feature her young niece, herself, and other actresses.
There are some activities that have been outlined to herald the premier of the movie.
Habiba revealed that she would visit popular places like Accra Girls School, Nima Market, and others to speak with the students, market women, and the rest about the disease as well as the movie.
Watch Habiba speak about her passion on the subject here:
