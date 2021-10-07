A young lady has recently shared all the birthday gifts her boyfriend presented to her on social media

She said the gifts included tickets to various countries and all kinds of items including an iPhone 13

Netizens who saw the post were wishing to be in the lady's shoes

A lady has recently taken to social media to narrate how her boyfriend yet again took her birthday to another level.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @didicodes shared that he got her really 'fantastic' gifts for her birthday.

She revealed that the gifts followed the theme of six countries that are meant to be experienced.

Birthday girl with her presents Photo credit: @Didicodes/Twitter

Source: Twitter

So the 6 experiences will be happening in 6 countries. OMG; Amsterdam (Netherlands), Berlin (Germany), Ibiza (Spain), Milan & Venice in Italy, Paris (France) and Santorini (Greece)

Ten boxes of different gifts were presented.

The gifts included items she tagged as 'romantic' gifts, food and wine, personal health items, clothes, accessories, perfumes and personal grooming items, bags, books and finally an iPhone 13.

The young lady shared that she turned 23 on October 6, 2021.

Videos of all the gifts received were included under the post.

The post has over 8,500 likes, close to 3000 quote tweets with 2,638 retweets at the time of this publication.

A few of the over 800 comments have been listed below by YEN.com.gh;

@hitler_idiamin commented:

bro has got to come up with new stuffs every year damn. Although this looks sweet, a very high chance she's cheating tho

@agirlcantoo replied:

Can’t even get a text on my birthday, God who I offend

From @MelaninOmo:

Lol at least you ain’t the only one that got this kinda gift from him this year. Minus the travel ticket. Chase the bag Your man is generous I promise

