Afia Pokua, a Chinese TikTok sensation, has professed her undying love for Ghana and declared her intention to stay for a long time.

In a video posted on social media, the Chinese lady vowed not to return to her home country, at least not for the time being.

TikTok sensation Afia Pokua refuses to go back to China after she was asked to return home. Photo credit: @ciug_gh67/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This was after her fellow national asked her to join them in returning back home to the Asian country where they hail from.

From the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Chinese national, a male, was seen trying to drag the lady back to collect her belongings so they could return home.

However, Afia Pokua, a name she adopted after relocating to Ghana, resisted, saying she would not go to China.

Afia Pokua has been living and working in Ghana for many years. Photo credit: @ciug_gh67/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The two Chinese citizens were heard speaking Twi, the most widely spoken local Ghanaian language, as they engaged in the heated conversation.

"Come, let's go to China; let's return home," the Chinese man was heard saying.

But Afia Pokua responded, "I won't go; I won't return to China."

The young Chinese lady has been living and working in Ghana for many years, so it is not surprising to see her speak the local language fluently.

Afia Pokua, who has gained a massive following on TikTok for her entertaining and engaging content, appears to have settled perfectly into life in Ghana, fully immersing herself in the local culture.

Below is the video of Afia Pokua and the Chinese man engaging in a conversation about returning home.

Afia Pokua's video sparks reactions online

Afia Pokua's video has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some netizens expressing their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@MS GETRICH️ said:

"Afia go wai, here you can’t eat Rat meat."

@france babe also said:

"Teach them the Ghanaian language when they start taking our asset, then you people will start calling on the president to intervene."

@J.Nuvi commented:

"Leave Afia alone!!! She wants to keep eating her fufu."

@Derby D also commented:

"But people abroad, especially other Africans in Japan, that I've worked with, say Twi sounds like Chinese and I always get angry."

@CAKES IN KUMASI FAMILY BAKES wrote:

"They are so cute. it's great how they can quickly learn the local language."

Chinese woman visits Ghana to eat fufu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Chinese woman visited Ghana to eat fufu, one of the local Ghanaian foods.

In a video, the foreign national was spotted enjoying a bowl of fufu with light soup.

Netizens who saw the video of the Chinese woman eating fufu expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

