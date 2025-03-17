Asamoah Gyan danced to Castro's hit song "Toffee" while cruising in his car, honoring the memory of his close friend

Castro was declared dead on 6th July 2021, seven years after he vanished during a jet-skiing excursion in Ada

Asamoah Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top goal-scorer, was part of the jet-skiing trip in Ada

On the evening of Sunday, 6th July 2014, a tragedy unfolded that would leave an indelible mark on Ghanaian culture and history. The disappearance of popular Ghanaian musician Castro, alongside his friend Janet, during a jet-skiing excursion at the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada, Ghana, stunned the nation.

While Castro’s disappearance remained shrouded in mystery, the passing of time did little to erase the grief felt by many. Among those who continue to honor his memory is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, who recently paid tribute to the late musician in an unexpected yet heartfelt manner.

Ghanaian Musician Castro disappeared in July 2014 when he was on vacation with Asamoah Gyan and friends at Ada, Ghana. Image credit: @SneakerNyame

Almost 11 years later, Gyan took to social media, sharing a video that has since captivated the hearts of his fans and the broader Ghanaian public. In the Instagram clip, the football star was seen cruising in his posh car, grooving to the rhythm of Castro’s hit song, "Toffee," a track that brought immense joy to millions of fans.

Gyan, who netted 51 goals for Ghana, known for his vibrant personality on and off the field, showcased a mix of emotions as he swayed to the catchy beats of the song, a subtle yet powerful tribute to his late friend.

Gyan's Castro tribute through dancing and singing

The video captured a reflective and joyous moment as Gyan, with a smile on his face, reminisced about the good times he shared with Castro. "Toffee," released in 2010, remains one of Castro's most popular songs, known for its infectious beats and relatable lyrics.

For Gyan, who shared a close friendship with the late musician, the song likely held even greater significance. In the video, Gyan’s playful dance movements and relaxed demeanor were a celebration of Castro’s music and the lasting impact it has had on him and the entire country.

Asamoah Gyan and Davido attend the Global launch of Tulwe Music App at Dubai Marina on November 04, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Image credit: Cedric Ribeiro

The act of dancing to the song was a symbolic gesture, reflecting the way Gyan transcends grief, keeping the memory of the popular musician alive. By dancing to "Toffee," Gyan seemed to communicate that although Castro is no longer with us, his influence is timeless, alive through his music, and continues to unite people.

For many Ghanaians, music is more than just entertainment, it is a vital part of their identity and culture, and in this moment, Gyan captured that sentiment perfectly as he always did during his playing days, known for his celebratory jigging moves whenever he scored a goal.

Watch the latest video of Asamoah Gyan dancing and singing Castro's Toffee song below.

The disappearance of Castro

Castro’s disappearance in 2014 sent shockwaves across Ghana and the music world. The musician, who had gained a reputation for his exceptional talent and charismatic personality, went missing without a trace during a vacation with friends.

Despite extensive search efforts, Castro’s body was never found, leading to widespread speculation and theories about his fate. It wasn’t until 6th July 2021, seven years after his disappearance, that Castro was officially declared dead by the Ghanaian authorities, though his body was never recovered. The unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance only deepened the sense of loss for fans, family, and friends including Asamoah Gyan whose record as Ghana's all-time top goal-scorer was recently questioned by an ex-Ghana player.

Gyan, who was one of Castro’s close friends and music partner, was particularly affected by the musician’s passing. Over the years, the footballer has frequently expressed his fondness for the late musician and the memories they shared.

