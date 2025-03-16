Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of Power Chapel Church Worldwide, has sent out a strong warning to his detractors

Addressing his congregation, Rev Kusi Boateng boldly declared that he will not be intimidated by anyone, including presidents.

The renowned pastor has been at the center of controversy, including accusations of conflict of interest and dual identity

Rumours were rife on mainstream and social media that the revered man of God had been arrested by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) over double identity issues.

However, responding to the allegations that, Rev Kusi Boateng denied that the news of his arrest.

Addressing his congregation, the renowned Ghanaian pastor stated that he had not done anything wrong for which he must be arrested.

Consequently, the man of God boldly declared that no president or individual can intimidate him.

"For where I'm coming from and where God has brough me to, I'm the last person to be intimidated and threatened. I cannot, no, no. No power, no personality, no President, no commander, no party, no member of parliament, can ever intimidate me. I am beyond intimidation,” he declared.

"I'm a very simply, warm and nice person, but I'm beyond intimidation. Not even the judiciary can intimidate me, not even the parliament," he further stated.

Allegations against Rev Kusi Boateng

Rev Kusi Boateng was appointed as the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral by the erstwhile administration led by former President Akufo-Addo.

The founder of Power Chapel Church Worldwide had been the subject of countless accusations, issues of conflict of interest and dual identity.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had been leading the charge against the man of God.

Rev Kusi Boateng had in the past likened the MP's allegations towards him to fighting demons while speaking to members of his church.

"When you heard that I have been given an appointment, you were all happy; how can I go up without fighting the demons?" He reportedly said

Ghanaians react to Rev Kusi Boateng's video

A section of Ghanaians who chanced on Rev Kusi Boateng's video where he was addressing his purported arrest thronged the comment section to share their views.

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"How did people like this become a pastor? And even have members? I’ll not even like to be under a pastor who is built like this."

@SackBontaleAFC also said:

"I agree with him. If we think he has done something wrong let’s get the evidence and charge him for that cos I’m getting tired of this do this amd this person do that but no proper results to show."

@Emmanue69922657 commented:

"Why does he think somebody is after him? Has he sinned?"

Rev Boateng names cute baby after Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Rev Kusi Boateng led a couple to name their child after the former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The revered man of God declared powerful blessings on the child during the christening at his church.

The couple explained that they named their child after the Vice President because they admired his leadership and character.

