Deputy Food and Agriculture Minister, John Dumelo, shared a video of the quality time he spent fellowshipping with a church in his constituency

In the video, the former actor was seen playing the hand percussion while singing and dancing

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, while others applauded him for not neglecting his people after coming into power for the first time

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actor turned politician John Dumelo joined a church in his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon, to fellowship with them on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

John Dumelo fellowships with a church in Ayawaso West Wuogon. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo fellowships with his constituents

John Dumelo took to his Instagram account to share a lovely video of the moment when he joined the Believers' Bible Christian Church Missions Outsreach to fellowship with them.

In the memorable moment he shared from his time at the church, the Deputy Food and Agriculture Minister was seen playing the hand percussion during praise and worship.

He and a few other ladies stood in front of the church as they played the musical instrument while singing and dancing.

The Netflix movie star for the Nigerian movie Hijack 93, played the hand percussion with so much energy and passion and when the ladies went on their knees, he joined them.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mr Dumelo noted that it was always a blessing spending quality religious time with his constituents.

"Spending quality religious time with my constituents is always a blessing. #idey4u," Mr Dumelo wrote in the Instagram caption.

Reactions to John Dumelo fellowshipping

The viral video got many people applauding Mr Dumelo for sticking to his word and not neglecting his constituents after gaining power for the first time.

Others also noted that his efforts would hinder the political campaign of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maa Lydia, who were in power for several years.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video of Mr Dumelo fellowshipping with a church in his constituency:

victorialebenee said:

"Awwww maaawuuuuu🔥🔥🔥."

elikemdablor said:

"This man go chop president easyyy.. calm and steady moves 👌🙌."

gm_shoppingcenter said:

"Maa Lydia should retire because 😂😂😂."

gabbyayew said:

"And He said unto me, let us go into the house of the Lord❤️."

tashacheekz said:

"This is definitely a man for the people! And i absolutely love it John! ❤️Exactly what it should be."

etheldredazans said:

"What you are doing to our beloved Maa Lydia is not good koraaa. How can she come back to power with all these?"

John Dumelo donates to his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo worships with Muslim constituents

YEN.com.gh reported that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, paid a visit to his Muslim constituents in Dzorwulu to fellowship with them as part of the Ramadan season.

Following the presentation of the 2025 Budget in Parliament, Dumelo made his way to a local mosque, where he fluently conversed in Hausa, a gesture that resonated deeply with the Muslim community.

As part of his visit, Mr Dumelo also donated essential items to support the ongoing fasting period, further endearing himself to his constituents. Many Ghanaians took to social media to commend him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh