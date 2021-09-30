A lady has opened up about how her quest to own an iPhone like her friends and colleagues resulted in losing her job

This came after her recent promotion to Client Service Manager in the investment company she worked at

She anonymously revealed that she agreed to be intimate with her boss who was hitting on her in exchange for an iPhone which led to sending explicit photos to the wrong page

A Ghanaian woman has recently shared how she lost her job as a Client Service Manager after feeling pressured to own an iPhone.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter shared by @mx24gh had an anonymous lady recounting that her promising career went down the drain after deciding to use the wrong means to acquire her very own iPhone 12.

The young lady shared that she started working with an investment company in January 2021 and was promoted to become a Client Service Manager, which meant she handled all the big portfolios.

Ghanaian Lady Narrates how her Attempt to own an iPhone 12 like her Friends Resulted in Losing her job Photo credit: WA/Dann Tardif/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All was well and good until the company appointed a new managing director.

"I could not help but notice my new MD who looked like Trey Songz. He was so handsome and his lips were so cute I could sometimes imagine kissing him", she said

Miss anonymous revealed that she right away took a liking to him but upon realising he was a married man and an elder in a church, she decided not to proceed any further.

The managing director eventually started hitting on her and giving her explicit compliments at work.

She added that the iPhone 12 was released around that same time and all her friends and colleagues owned one.

"I was still using an iPhone 7 Plus and never felt pressured to change it until now. I always felt bad whenever we went out and we had to take out our phones to take snap", she shared.

The Client Service Manager decided to give in to the advances of her boss with a condition that he buys her an iPhone, which he did.

"We finally met in a hotel and enjoyed yourselves and i got my brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max the next day"

Her misfortune occurred when she mistakenly sent explicit photos of herself which were meant for the managing director to a Whatsapp group created for her company's top clients.

She was called by HR and was laid off the next day.

Source: Yen.com.gh