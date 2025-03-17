Controversial social commentator Afia Schwarzenegger showed Ghanaians how she was living well in the US

She shared a video of herself enjoying sushi using chopsticks, which she expertly placed between her fingers

Many people commented on her Lyft job probably paying her well and talked about her expensive lifestyle

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American-based Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger impressed many back home after she shared a video of herself enjoying sushi using chopsticks.

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger eats sushi to showcase her life in the US. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger eats sushi

Afia Schwar took to her Instagram page to share a video with her millions of followers about how she was enjoying life in the US.

In the video, she displayed the sushi platter she was served at a fancy restaurant. She also showed how she successfully used chopsticks to enjoy her meal.

Afia, who works as a driver for the US ride-hailing service Lyft, was seen enjoying her platter as she ate one sushi roll after the other with skill.

Archipalago reacts to Afia's video

In posting her video on Instagram, Afia Schwar used Ghanaian musician Archipalago's song, Papa Shein.

In excitement, the renowned musician took to the comments section to express his gratitude to the comedienne for using his song and for writing the title of the song as her caption.

In his comment on Afia Schwar's trending post on social media, Archipalago expressed his affection for her:

"I love you Afia ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Reactions to Afia Schwar eating sushi

People in the comments section opined that drivers of ride-hailing services in the US might be making good money as they talked about Afia Schwar living well overseas.

Others spoke about how impressed they were about how easily she used the chopsticks to enjoy her sushi platter and also used the opportunity to educate others about the Japanese dish.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Afia Schwar eating sushi using chopsticks:

ericusanas16 said:

"For those who don't know what she's eating is call sushi and she's eating exactly the way we eat it here in Europe or in the united state when you go to suchi restaurant we eat suchi with the chopsticks she's using it."

bobwalk221 said:

"Uber drivers must live good. But stop talking nonsense abou Kofi Adoma. The day I watch the video, I thought you have eaten toilet. Because of your nonsense so you don't want people to mention you in their comments. Ashawo ni kwasia baa."

villas_boaz said:

"I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂😂."

owusuememanuel123 said:

"Enjoy your life style with taste 😮."

nyarks_baee said:

"You’re beautiful mama😍."

Afia Schwarzenegger rocks African print wear in photos. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger meets Ja Rule

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger shared a touching video of her encounter with American rapper Ja Rule at an airport in America.

In the video, she thanked the Holla Holla hitmaker and his wife, Aisha Atkins, for their contribution to education in Ghana through the Nuaso Anglican Primary School.

The video of the interaction quickly went viral, with Ghanaians flooding the comments section to talk about how Afia Schwar meeting Ja Rule melted their hearts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh