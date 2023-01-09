Lil Win got Ghanaians admiring his affable nature as he displayed Agya Koo's photo in the middle of his school compound in a video

The actor honoured his colleague as he mounted a portrait of him and some other celebrities on a metal railing at Great Minds International School

Many folks were excited about seeing Agya Koo's portrait because, for them, it showed there was no bad blood between him and Lil Win

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Veteran Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz circles as Lil Win has done an act that has pleased many Ghanaians.

Lil Win Honours Agya Koo With Portrait. Photo Source: officiallilweezy on TikTok, officiallilwin on Instagram

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, Lil Win shared, the actor honoured his colleague actor, Agya Koo as he mounted a beautiful portrait of him in the middle of his Great Minds International School compound.

In the footage, there was a metal railing on which portraits of celebrities were mounted. Folks were excited when they noticed Agya Koo's portrait and showered Lil Win with praise.

The History Between Lil Win And Agya Koo

Lil Win and Agya Koo are widely considered two of the greatest Kumawwod actors of their generation and have often been compared by fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The comparison and debate over who the superior actor was stirred rumours of a rift between the two actors.

But in an interview on Angel FM last year, Agya Koo debunked the rumours and said there was no bad blood between himself and Lil Win.

Why Lil Win Mounting Agya's Portrait Pleased Peeps

Agya and Lil Win are two of the most iconic actors Ghana has ever produced and many folks hope there would be unity amongst them as conflict may hamper the growth of the already ailing Ghanaian movie industry.

For most Ghanaians, the gesture signified that there was truly no bad blood between the two icons

Ghanaians React To Lil Win Honouring Agya Koo

Nana Adwoa❤️ said:

The fact that I saw Agya koo’s picture

❤️akosua__ reacted to the portrait:

It’s obvious they’re cool now

Piesie baapa was also pleased:

I saw Agya Koo’s picture

Beatrix Nk cutest commented:

I even like the fact that he has Agya koo pictures in the school love ❤️❤️

Lil Win: Kumawood Actor Meets Fan By The Road Side, Hugs Her In Video; Peeps Admire His Humility

In other news, Lil Win met an excited fan by the roadside and took time out of his busy schedule to chat and vibe with her.

The affable actor gave the happy lady a hug and assured her everything would be fine and went his way.

Many folks found the video cute and admired how humble Lil Win was and showered him with praise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh