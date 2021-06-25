Following the arrest of famous social media icon, TV presenter and activist, Efia Odo, Ghanaians have taken to social media to demand her release.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the actress was arrested in court, where she had gone with her members while a case was being heard in line with the protest.

Below were some of the breathtaking comment that flooded social media demanding the immediate release of Efia

@heisniiafro_ said:

Every one minute bia Ghana Police is doing nonsensical arrest, go and arrest the armed robbers who killed Hayford of Mfantseman(Mp), JB Danquah(MP), Ahmed Suale(Journalist), And Bullion Van Police, that’s the needed thing now and Free Efia Odo. Jons #FreeEfiaOdo

@Owuraaddo vehemently asked:

So it's a crime not to attend a court case the Police themselves slapped on you now?

@OkwasiaBiNti wanted to know:

All Efia Odo did was to fight for a better Ghana through the legal means and now she has been arrested for what exactly?

Efia Odo's Arrest over FixTheCountry: Ghanaians demand the release of celebrity activist

Source: Twitter

@starboyorlando indicated:

Bulletproof saf you people no get some and see the way people dey shoot you guys basabasa but someone want the country to be fixed ah you arrest am ei bibini

@_adofoasa_ mentioned:

Efia Odo is arrested for demanding the country to be fixed buh Shatta Wale who ask his boys to assault a contractor wasn’t arrested. SMH

@Mr_Ceyram intimated:

The police are arresting those who are fighting to give them a better working conditions because somebody appointed by the ruling party ordered them to. Its crazy. #FixTheCountry #FreeEfiaOdo

In other news, Gyai Gyimii, one of the main faces behind the Fix The Country movement has reacted after Efia Odo, another popular icon behind the activism has been picked up by police.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the famous social media icon and TV presenter had been reportedly arrested over her involvement in the Fix The Country protest.

In a post on his personal handle, @gyaigyimii, Kalyjay commented that Efia Odo was simply fighting for a better country and that was intimated to be a crime.

