Spendilove, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked beautiful as she rocked makeup, eyelashes and nails

The actress, who was a child star, looked more mature with her new look, and many Ghanaians praised her transformation

In the comments section of the video, which garnered thousands of views and likes, followers of the actress admired her beauty

Ghanaian actress Spendilove Acheampong has impressed many Ghanaians with her stunning transformation in a TikTok video. The actress appeared more mature, wearing makeup, eyelashes, and polished nails.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed Spendilove dressed in an elegant white outfit. Her glamorous appearance gained thousands of views and likes, with fans praising her new look. Many admired her growth from a child star to a confident and stylish young woman.

Spendilove became famous for her roles in several Kumawood movies during her childhood and has grown into a more sophisticated woman. Her videos and photos often go viral whenever she posts them on social media, as many folks often are left in disbelief at how fast she has grown.

Spendilove sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user4537227925625 said:

"Spendilove ❤️❤️Ampa see how lovely you are."

ekua authentic wrote:

"Wow very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️but the fact is the old are becoming more younger while the younger are growing older. the young shall grow indeed."

Bernice commented:

"You look like Akua GMB with ur makeup, u look gorgeous."

Emily pounds reacted:

"Eii am I 🕯️candle cus eii, Spendy tell me de secret wati."

Obrems makeover commented:

"Thanks for choosing me dear🥰🥰 you looked splendid."

Doridark Touchins wrote:

"My sister Akua GMB should come see her Twin eerhh."

Hajia Bintu drops throwback

Hajia Bintu also recently sparked a frenzy over her looks. With hers, she had many people marvelling at her old look.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media influencer had shared a photo of her younger self, and many Ghanaians shared their opinions of the photo.

In the photo, Hajia Bintu still looked beautiful and curvy. Many people noticed that she had been curvy since her younger days.

