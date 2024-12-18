England youth international Josh Acheampong has signed a new deal at Chelsea Football Club

The English-born Ghanaian will stay with the former European champions until the summer of 2029

Acheampong made his senior debut this season for the Blues and was part of the team that beat Astana last week

English-born Ghanaian youngster Josh Acheampong has signed a new deal at Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has penned a new five-year deal that will keep him at the London club until 2029.

Acheampong is having a breakthrough campaign with the Blues after making his first team debut this season.

The former England U17 player has made two first-team appearances for the club, including in the UEFA Conference League victory against Astana.

"I’m so pleased to announce that I have signed a new contract with my boyhood club. Excited for this new chapter. It means so much, and I can’t wait to continue this journey." wrote an excited Acheampong on Instagram after signing the new deal.

The talented teenager started his career with the club at the age of 8 and went through the development stages to become a first-team player.

With the injury troubles of captain Reece James, Enzo Maresca will look at the youngster as an option for the right-back role.

Maresca happy Acheampong stays

The England U20 player has been linked with a move away from the club after contract extension talks stalled. He was reportedly on Real Madrid's radar.

Maresca is, however, delighted the defender has agreed to stay.

"Very, very happy," Maresca told reporters. "With Josh it has been quite clear, he was with us in pre-season.

"After two, three days he really impressed me. Since pre-season, I have been trying to understand the situation of his contract. Now, finally, the club found an agreement."

"We are all convinced that Josh can be a great player for this club. My personal opinion is that he has to stay close to us (rather than a loan)."

Ghanaian quarter feature for Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Josh Acheampong and three Ghanaian youngsters played in Chelsea's UEFA Europa Conference League game against Astana.

The four players impressed as the Blues progressed to the knockout stage of the competition.

Tyrique George, Sam Rak-Sakyi and Ato Ampah are the other young Ghanian players in the squad.

