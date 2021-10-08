Baby Lorde has been spotted in a new video acting like her mum Kafui Danku

The little girl was seen wearing a huge wig on her heard while playing family roles

According to her, she was the 'new' Kafui Danku and even took up her mum's name

Baby Lorde, the first child and daughter of actress Kafui Danku, has cracked ribs on social media after she was seen in a video mimicking her mother by wearing a wig.

The young lady, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was spotted seated at a table wearing a huge wig believed to belong to her mother, Kafui Danku.

Baby Lorde, was holding a hairbrush and was heard saying that she was now "mummy" owing to the fact that she had dressed just like the actress.

Someone believed to be Kafui Danku could be heard asking Baby Lorde who she was due to the fact that she was looking very different.

In response, Baby Lorde said: "I am mummy, mummy"

When asked to mention her name, Baby Lorde was heard saying "Kafui Danku", implying that she was the actress due to her sudden change in looks.

The video was posted by Kafui Danku on her Instgram page and captioned it: "It’s the new name for me cc @babylordethefirst"

Many colleagues as well as fans of the actress took to the comment section to have a good laugh and also react to the video.

Moviemaker kobirana wrote: "Hahaaaa love it"

belindadzattah commented: "Adorable gal"

Veteran actress kalsoume simply wrote: "Awwww adorable princess"

life_chatroom_tv had this to ask: "So she stole your name just like that?"

am_a_selfmadeprincess: "its the accent for me"

There were many such comments that showed that followers of Kafui Danku had a good laugh and also admired the fact that Baby Lorde wanted to grow up very fast.

Speaking about Baby Lorde and her mum, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular and beautiful Ghanaian actresses, Nana Ama McBrown and Kafui Danku were spotted hanging out with their kids in faraway Canada.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kafui Danku was seen with her kids, Baby Lorde and Titan while Nana Ama McBrown showed up for the meeting with Baby Maxin.

The photos were posted on the Instagram page of Kafui Danku who informed her followers about the legendary link-up.

