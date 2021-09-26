Actresses Kafui Danku and Nana Ama McBrown have linked up in faraway Canada

The duo was seen having fun with their kids during their meetup

Kafui Danku took to social media to share some photos of the legendary meeting

Popular and beautiful Ghanaian actresses, Nana Ama McBrown and Kafui Danku have been spotted hanging out with their kids in faraway Canada.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kafui Danku was seen with her kids, Baby Lorde and Titan while Nana Ama McBrown showed up for the meeting with Baby Maxin.

The photos were posted on the Instagram page of Kafui Danku who informed her followers about the legendary link-up.

Two of the photos saw Kafui Danku and McBrown embracing as they beamed with smiles and looked as beautiful as ever.

One other photo saw the two mothers posing with their kids namely Baby Lorde, Titan and Baby Maxin in a group photo.

Yet another photo saw Baby Lorde and Baby Maxin sharing what looked like a box of biscuits as the camera captured the moment.

The photos shared by Kafui Danku indicated that the two mothers and their children enjoyed their time together.

She wrote: "We had a swell time @iamamamcbrown @babylordethefirst @iambabymaxin @lifeofthetitan #FamilyFunDay"

Nana Ama McBrown jumped into the comment section to react to the photos. She wrote: "Kaf We ❤️ You #BRIMM"

Many fans and followers of the two celebrity mums also took to the comment section to react to the photos.

sammy_highcourt commented: "Beautiful abrofo mma"

ahgideby came in with the comment: "iamamamcbrown face looking fresh like a new born baby...chai u guys r beautiful sha!"

miss_ampadu wrote: "Woow this is awesome"

There were many of such comments that showed that the fans of the actresses were happy to see them having 'good vibes'.

