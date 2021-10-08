American entrepreneur and author, Taara King, revealed her boyfriend recently proposed to her

American entrepreneur and author, Taara King, commonly known as Miss T.N King, has revealed that her boyfriend recently proposed to her as she shared stunning photos.

Miss T.N King, who is also a teacher focused on womanhood, spirituality, and personal empowerment disclosed she said yes to spending the rest of her life with her would-be-husband.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote:

Source: Twitter

''I SAID YES!!!! God is so good and so faithful,'' she said, adding that she was ''speechless''.

The Chicago native and her prince charming were captured in two separate photos. First, the moment her man went on his knees to show her the beautiful ring and propose.

The second snap shows the duo posing for the camera by each other.

Well-wishers of the couple have headed to the comment section of King's post to express excitement and congratulate them.

Social media comments

Alexandria said.

''Aw! congratulations to you and Michael, cuz!''

Commenting under Miss T.N King's post, J. Immanuel said:

''Congratulations to you both!''

@SierraShantel wrote:

''Congratulations.''

Rising to fame

Miss T.N King rose to a significant amount of public awareness through her blog, misstnking.com, which has enlightened and uplifted millions across the globe in the subject matters of relationships, career, spirituality, and self-image.

In 2019, she released her debut book titled I Lost Me When I Found You, in which she encourages every woman who has lost herself to stop chasing false ''idols'' and awaken her true, divine self-known as her ''Inner Goddess''.

