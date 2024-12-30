King Paluta has strongly denied any involvement with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the Delay Show

King Paluta disclosed in the viral interview that the vice president of Ghana invited him to perform at the rallies

Many social media users commented on King Paluta's trending interview with TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, has openly denied being a card-carrying member of the New Patriotic Party.

The Aseda hitmaker disclosed in a trending interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show that he was brought up to respect his elders.

Hence, he couldn't refuse the vice president and 2024 presidential candidate for the NPP in the general election invitation to perform at their events.

King Paluta also added that he couldn't reject any present or card that an older person gave him after honouring their invitations.

He jokingly added that if the host of the Delay Show offered him money after the interview, he would gladly accept it.

King Paluta talks about the NPP

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's interview on the Delay Show.

King Paluta rocks a suit for a video shoot

Makoma hitmaker King Paluta has undoutedly collaborated with more artistes than any other Ghanaian musician in 2024.

King Paluta and King of Dancehall Shatta Wale has taken over the airways with their hit track, Adiepena for days now.

In the viral video, the superstar wore a stylish custom-made suit as he posed for his photoshoot.

King Paluta talks about his stage name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Paluta who explainted the background of his stage name in a viral video.

The performer claimed that the person who gave him his stage name was someone he considered an uncle but who was not biologically related to him.

Speaking about his family history, King Paluta also highlighted his bond with his late father, who encouraged him to pursue a career in music.

