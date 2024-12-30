Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey scored a scorching goal as Brighton and Hove Albion shared the spoils with Aston Villa

Lamptey's strike ensured the Seagulls left Villa Park with a point, with Brighton trailing 2-1 with eight minutes left

His strike against the Villans was his second of the campaign after his belter vs Leicester City earlier in December

Tariq Lamptey wrapped up the calendar year in memorable fashion, delivering a brilliant volley to secure a point for Brighton in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Returning to the starting XI after being benched against Brentford, Lamptey made his presence felt in the 81st minute of an engaging contest at Villa Park.

Tariq Lamptey's scorching goal for Brighton helped the Seagulls pick a point from Aston Villa in their pulsating 2-2 draw on December 30, 2024.

Lamptey's late volley rescues point for Brighton

The Ghanaian full-back connected with a precise pass from Joao Pedro, executing a flawless first-time volley from just outside the box, per Reuters.

His strike rifled past Emiliano Martinez, leaving the Argentine goalkeeper hapless, while teammates and travelling supporters erupted in celebration.

The goal came during a pulsating second half, which starkly contrasted with a subdued opening 45 minutes.

Simon Adingra, who helped Ivory Coast win the 2023 AFCON earlier in the year, opened the scoring for Brighton in the 12th minute.

Aston Villa's response came through Ollie Watkins, who equalised shortly before halftime.

Moments into the second half, Morgan Rogers handed the hosts the lead, setting the stage for Lamptey's dramatic intervention.

Tariq Lamptey wheels away in celebration after netting a late equaliser against Aston Villa in Brighton's 2-2 draw.

With time running out and Villa seemingly set for victory, the 24-year-old's late heroics ensured Brighton left with a share of the spoils, as noted by Flashscore.

Tariq Lamptey's 2024/25 season so far

The equaliser marked Lamptey’s second goal of the campaign, having previously found the back of the net against Leicester City, where he faced compatriots Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The Chelsea Academy product has been steadily improving his attacking contributions, blending defensive solidity with offensive flair.

In his last five games for the Seagulls, the Black Stars defender has been directly involved in four goals (scoring three times and providing an assist).

What’s next for Lamptey and Brighton?

Brighton's next challenge comes in the form of a highly anticipated clash with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on January 4, 2025.

For Lamptey, the focus will likely be on maintaining consistency while enhancing his goal-scoring impact, adding another dimension to his dynamic style of play.

Brighton will hope to capitalise on Lamptey’s momentum as they prepare for a challenging start to the new year, aiming to climb higher in the Premier League standings.

Lamptey earns praise from van Nistelrooy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tariq Lamptey netted a stunning goal to help Brighton and Hove Albion earn a draw at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy praised the Black Stars right-back for his exceptional strike.

Despite the praise, the English-born Ghanaian expressed disappointment as Brighton squandered a two-goal advantage to settle for a 2-2 draw.

