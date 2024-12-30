Head coach of Swedru All Blacks, Prince George Koffie, has praised the club's fanbase as they continue their pursuit of the top-flight

Since taking over the reins as coach, Prince Koffie has won all three games, with All Blacks sitting pretty at the summit of the table

He has since credited the teeming supporters of the Swedru-based club for their unflinching backing

Swedru All Blacks United head coach Prince George Koffie has lavished praise on the club’s passionate supporters for their unwavering encouragement during the 2024/25 Division One Zone Two League campaign.

Their vocal backing has been instrumental in All Blacks' remarkable resurgence this season.

All Blacks' quest to return to the top tier

Once a dominant name in Ghanaian football, the Black Magicians had faced years of struggles in the lower leagues.

However, with Coach Koffie steering the ship, the team seems determined to reclaim its past glory.

Unbeaten record backed by strong home form

They are currently the only unbeaten side across all three zones of the Division One League, an achievement that speaks volumes about their resurgence under his leadership, per Flashscore.

According to Ghanafa.org, on Sunday, December 29, the Ozii Ozaa Boys extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches, with their last three outings ending in hard-fought victories.

Impressively, they haven’t conceded a goal since November 24, when they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Asekem.

Their home record has been equally formidable, securing wins in all six matches played at their fortress.

Coach Koffie hails All Blacks' supporters

Reflecting on this stellar form, particularly at home, Coach Koffie lauded the dedication of the club’s supporters.

He emphasised their role in motivating the players and keeping the team’s momentum alive.

“The fans of Swedru All Blacks United FC are fantastic,” Koffie expressed in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“They have been a driving force regarding our success so far, and I crave their indulgence to keep it up.”

What's next for All Blacks?

The Division One Zone Two League leaders are set to face Soccer Intellectuals away before hosting Sekondi Eleven Wise, and the team will aim to tighten its grip on the top of the standings.

Their current trajectory highlights a squad brimming with confidence and resilience, poised to make a strong push for promotion.

Coach Koffie speaks about GPL charge

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared insights from Prince George Koffie about his team's drive to re-enter the Ghana Premier League.

The coach emphasised that their main goal is to secure a spot in the country's top football division.

However, Koffie's vision goes beyond mere promotion, hinting at broader ambitions for the club's future.

