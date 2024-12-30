Stonebwoy has shed light on his fallout with Kelvynboy and how the period affected his life and career

This comes after the youngster's confession that he has been struggling to settle his score with Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has explained why making peace with Kelvynboy is something that he never sees happening

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has opened up about his rift with Kelvynboy, one of the first successful artistes backed by his record label.

In 2019, Stonebwoy ended his relationship with Kelvynboy - a decision that later forced Stonebwoy to sever ties with his former manager, Black Sidi.

Stonebwoy is sure he and Kelvyn Boy will never see eye to eye again despite the latter's call for peace. Source: Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy

In a recent interview, Stonebwoy attempted to share his side of the story after an Angl FM broadcaster asked him if he would ever make peace with his then protégé.

This comes after Kelvynboy admitted that he had been struggling to settle his issues with Stonebwoy for the past five years.

According to Stonebwoy, there is more to what Kelvynboy and his people did to him than what the public knows. However, the Jejere hitmaker found it hard to spill the tea.

He rather cited his colleague D Black and promoter Papa Loggy as key references in his rift with Kelvynboy.

Stonebwoy alleged that certain plans from Kelvynboy and his cohorts were aimed at killing him, and it took divine help from God for him to escape.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's side of the story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's stance on his rift with Kelvynboy.

NanaAma😍😘😘 said:

"After how many years now ,he finally talks ,he is arrogant,he is doing too much ,Charlie the hipocracy,aaaba."

NNANNY wrote:

"I think people arent getting the point! Stone means forgiven dier, YES....but he doesnt want Kelvyn to get close!"

Scintillating DDL remarked:

"He’s very outspoken these days oo."

calvis_brown🎱 noted:

"If you have not experience an grateful person aaa you think he’s talking too much."

Z I D A H☮️💙😁 added:

"Stonebwoy behaves like he has never sinned before."

