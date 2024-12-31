Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey scored to salvage a point for Brighton and Hove Albion against Aston Villa

The Black Stars right-back reflected on his second goal of the season as the Seagulls left Villa Park with a point

Lamptey has been in fine form for the club since recovering from an injury at the early stages of the campaign

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed excitement after scoring to earn Brighton and Hive Albion a point in their Premier League encounter at Aston Villa.

The Ghana international powered home from the edge of the box as the Seagulls denied Aston Villa victory at Villa Park following a 2-2 draw.

Lamptey started and lasted the entire duration for his side as he continued to justify his place in Fabian Hurzeler's team.

Tariq Lamptey excited after scoring in Brighton's draw with Aston Villa. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

“We’d like to have nicked it at the end, but after we got back on level terms it felt like a fair result,” he said after the 2-2 draw," said the Ghanaian after the match, as quoted by the club's official website.

“For the goal I just arrived on the edge of the box and it fell nicely for me and it was great to see it hit the back of the net.

“The changes we made helped. We know we have got quality players who can come off the bench and make a difference.”

Lamptey has now netted two goals and delivered two assists in seven games in the Premier League this season.

Hurzeler praises Lamptey after Brighton draw

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler applauded Lamptey for his performance against Aston Villa. Lamptey's late strike earned Brighton an important point on the road.

“When he plays he always does well. I am happy that he scored, but for me, it’s more important how he defended, and he did a great job," said Hurzeler.

Despite praising Lamptey for his display against Villa, the German trainer is disappointed Brighton could not win the match.

“After a game like this and no win for seven games, it’s obviously disappointing for us, but we also have to see the positive things,” he said.

“We have high expectations of ourselves, but we’re still in a development process and have to keep working hard.”

Lamptey earns Van Nistelrooy praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars right-back Tariq Lamptey received praise from Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy after scoring a scorcher in their English Premier League encounter.

The Ghana international curled home with his left foot from the edge of the box after beating his marker with a quick turn, using his right foot.

Van Nistelrooy, a Manchester United legend, was impressed with the defender's ability as the game ended 2-2 at the King Power Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh