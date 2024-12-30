Fire Guts Several Containers At Scrap Yard Near Ashaiman China Mall

Several containers at a scrap yard in Ashaiman, behind the China Mall, caught fire, causing extensive property damage

About 17 containers and other assets valued at millions of Ghana cedis were destroyed in the fire

The Ghana Fire Service said investigations were underway into the blaze after it was brought under control

Fire has gutted several containers at a scrap yard in Ashaiman, behind the China Mall, causing extensive property damage.

On Monday, January 30, the blaze destroyed nearly 17 containers and other assets valued at millions of Ghana cedis. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Several containers at a scrap yard near the Ashaiman China Mall were affected by a fire. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

A combined team of firefighters from Tema and Ashaiman worked together to contain the fire.

It deployed multiple fire tenders to prevent further destruction. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The Ghana Fire Service said investigations are currently underway.

The fire service urged scrap yard operators and businesses to remain vigilant regarding changes in weather conditions.

