Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, has penned a love message to celebrate him as he marks his birthday today [Sunday], October 10

Tracy described her husband and father of their twin girls as her ''best friend, king, and love of her life''

She mentioned that each day is a gift and ''I'm glad we get to share it together for the rest of our lives''

Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, is celebrating his new age with a heartfelt message while praying for good health for him on his birthday today, October 10.

In an Instagram post, Tracy expressed intense love for Kennedy, who she described as her ''best friend, king, and love of her life''.

The CEO of clothing brand, Kency by Aprilsveriown (AVO), mentioned that each day is a gift that she's glad to spend with her husband.

Tracy Pens Love Message to Her Husband Kennedy Osei As He Celebrates His Birthday Photo credit: aprilsveriown/SammyKayMedia (Twitter)

Birthday message

''To my best friend/ KING/ Love of my life, a joyous and blessed birthday to you! Each day is a gift, and I’m glad we get to share it together for the rest of our lives.

''I pray for Good Health, Continuous Wisdom, Guidance and Peace that surpasses all understanding! Enjoy today to the fullest,'' she said.

Welcoming their twins

Kennedy Osei, the first son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, and his wife, Tracy, welcomed twin babies in November 2020, YEN.com.gh reported.

The young couple christened and presented their twin girls to their grandfather, Kwame Despite, during the celebration of his birthday on February 2, 2021.

Kennedy and Tracy Osei became famous following their star-studded #Kency 2020 wedding on February 13 and 15, rated the most expensive Ghanaian event.

