Actress Nadia Buari touched many hearts with her powerful end-of-year message which she posted on her Instagram page

In the Instagram post, she shared memorable moments captured with her having a great time with her family and friends

Many people talked about her striking beauty, with many others sharing their views on her end-of-year message

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared an end-of-year message with her millions of fans on December 30, 2024, as her year came to an end.

Nadia Buari drops end-of-year message. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari drops end-of-year message

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram message to share a heartwarming message with her millions of followers advising them before the year ends.

She shared memorable pictures of herself having a great time with her family and friends, and in the caption, she encouraged everyone to finish the year surrounded by the people and places that provide safety.

"Finish the year surrounded by the people and places who provide safety. The ones that feel good for your nervous system."

The mother of five, in her message she posted on December 30, 2024, encouraged everyone to finish the year with a clear mind.

"Finish the year with a clear mind instead of a mental to-do list. Finish the year showing up for yourself instead of showing up everywhere."

In the concluding parts of her message, Nadia told her Instagram followers to finish the year celebrating growth.

"Finish the year celebrating your growth instead of what didn’t happen. Finish the year moving slowly with intention. Finish the year rested.📌"

Reactions to Nadia Buari's end-of-year message

Many people did not react to Nadia Buari's end-of-year message since they were awestruck by her beauty in the carousel post.

Many of her fervent filled the comment section with compliments and words of admiration for the seasoned actress.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

vivacouture8 said:

"Can I call you ROSE......? 🌹🥰"

uzomamaka_amerndarl said:

"My beautiful Nadia❤ Am not star struck but with you I AM 🤩."

kukiescloset said:

"Too beautiful 😍❤️."

eddygrant90 said:

"Your beautiful Dey renew every one week I guess cos 😅😅🫡❤️👋."

susanfricky said:

"❤️❤️❤️🔥 Aging backwards 😢."

mariam_bangura14 said:

"Loving seeing u in soft glam, u rlly gorgeous."

Dr Likee demands GH₵500 million to promote her movie in a video

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Dr Likee made a comedy skit with actress Nadia Buari in which he demanded GH₵500 million from her to promote her new movie, Forever In A Night.

The comic actor claimed he needed the money to pay a group and organise a red-carpet event to project the movie internationally.

Many people could not hold back their laughter after watching the funny skit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh