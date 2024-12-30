McDan Aviation has responded to claims that it owes the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) $ 3 million in outstanding debt

McDan Aviation explained that about $2 million of the $3 million debt is tied to a land litigation case that the GACL is aware of

It added that it has already settled parts of the terminal charges and expects to be operational very soon

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

McDan Aviation has dismissed claims that it owes the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) $3 million in outstanding debt.

The GACL announced today, Monday, December 30, 2024, that it has shut down McDan Aviation’s private jet terminal for accumulated debts ranging from land leases, rentals and terminal charges.

McDan Aviation says the bulk of the $3 million debt is tied to land litigation.

Source: Instagram

However, reacting to GACL’s announcement, McDan explained that $2 million of the said debt is tied to a piece of land purchased from GACL, which is currently under litigation.

He explained that after GACL had sold them the land, a third party had acquired it and registered it at the Land Commission.

However, despite the development, the GACL has allegedly been adamant about collecting hefty land rights from McDan Aviation despite the legal challenge.

Meanwhile, the McDan Group CEO, Kweku Ampromfi, told Channel One News that the company has already paid a portion of the outstanding terminal charges debt and is optimistic that the Airport Company will reopen the private jet terminal for operations soon.

McDan shut down over operational breaches

YEN.com.gh reported that the GACL, in February 2022, indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at Terminal I of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) due to operational breaches.

The ban followed McDan’s launch of its private jet services at the airport despite not meeting the requisite terms and conditions stipulated by the airport authorities.

In a letter dated January 31, 2022, the GACL ordered McDan Aviation to cease operations at Terminal I, citing non-compliance with prior directives.

The Secretary to the President, the Secretary to the Vice President, the Transport Minister and the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) were all copied in the letter.

The letter also directed McDan to hand over the keys to the terminal for a joint inventory by the close of business on January 31, 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh