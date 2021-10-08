President Akufo-Addo has sworn in COP Akuffo Dampare as IGP

He is the 23rd senior police officer to occupy that position

The ceremony took place at the Jubilee House in Accra

Jubilee House - COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has finally been sworn in as the substantive Inspector General of Police in Ghana.

He was sworn into office as the 23rd IGP by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ceremony took place on Friday, October 8 at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

With a Holy Bible in hand and his vows in the other, the newly sworn-in IGP took his oath of office after the president read them out.

President Akufo-Addo then presented the instrument of office to Dampare after which he was made to sign his oath of office

Delivering his remarks president Akufo-Addo said this is the first time since he was sworn in to office as president on January 7 that a ceremony has been held to abduct an Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service.

According to Akufo-Addo the actions of Dr. Akuffo Dampare within the last two months as the acting IGP left him with no choice but to confirm his appointment.

He reiterated that the action of Dampare per the testament of the Ghanaian people has vindicated his decision to select him to occupy that position.

President Akufo-Addo added that Dampare has demonstrated that he would be an effective leader of the police service who will help foster its efficiency.

Dampare appointed as acting IGP

On August 1, Dr. Greorge Akuffo Dampare begun to serve as the acting IGP after he was appointed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Prior to his new appointment, he was a Commissioner of Police (COP) and the senior-most police officer (in terms of ranking) after the just retired IGP, having served in the service for 31 years.

He joined the service as a Constable in December 1990, aged 20, and rose through the ranks aided by his completion of various courses and programs of study.

Dampare-led police administration has received a lot of admiration from Ghanaians following the swift and timely manner they respond to crime cases and the release of information across all the social media platforms.

Under Dampare, some key reshuffling has taken place in some units of the service established to enhance community policing.

