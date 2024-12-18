A Ghanaian Physician Assistant, Reindorf De Baron, has earned a master’s degree in Health Planning and Policy Management from Pentecost University

His colleagues in the health sector took to social media to celebrate him and acknowledge his resilience through the years

Netizens who saw the post by Kobby Blay thronged the comment section to congratulate and celebrate Reindorf De Baron

A Ghanaian man who works as a Physician Assistant has graduated from Pentecost University with a master’s degree.

Reindorf De Baron, as he is called on Facebook, graduated from Accra-bases University with a master’s degree in Health Planning and Policy Management.

Physician Assistant Reindorf De Baron graduates with a Master’s In Health Planning and Policy Management. Photo credit: @KobbyBlayGH & @katakyiebonsu.reindorf

In a a Ghanaian Psychiatric nurse, Kobby Blay, congratulated Reindorf De Baron and celebrated his resilience.

“Congratulations Reindorf De Baron. Registered Mental Nurse, Physician Assistant, Msc Health Planning and Policy. You stayed true to the call, working in very remote communities and very vulnerable people. Your Resilience a decade and half down the line since we left to practice is personified!”

Netizens commend physician assistant for his masters

Several netizens who commented on Kobby Blay’s post congratulated Reindorf De Baron for his hard work.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments on the post. Read them below:

Boateng Appiah said:

“Finish and come and plan my health for me 🤣Soar high bro.”

Reindorf De Baron responded:

“Boateng Appiah 😂😂😂 at your service my brother. HEALTH PLANNING, POLICY & MANAGEMENT Finished...”

Ekow Briandt said:

“He looks like a Liverpool supporter. Congratulations to him.”

Patrick Walenkaki wrote:

“Congrats Reindorf De Baron! We go meet for base.”

Mark O Boateng said:

“Congrats my brother!”

Yayra Agbenyo wrote:

“Congratulations BebeRoni.”

