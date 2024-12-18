Micheal Ward has been spotted in the streets of Nima, Accra, Ghana, in videos that have surfaced on TikTok

The Top Boy actor drew a crowd after engaging in a football match alongside Memphis Depay and other foreigners who visited the country

Micheal Ward, who is popular for his role as Jamie in the Netflix series, was all smiles as he received love on the streets with folks trying to get a glimpse of him

Jamaican-born British actor Micheal Ward, best known for his role as Jamie in Netflix’s Top Boy, was seen in Nima, Accra, in videos that have gone viral on TikTok. The actor, joined by Dutch footballer Memphis Depay, played a casual football match that thrilled locals in the community.

The unexpected visit brought excitement as a large crowd gathered to watch the game. Visibly excited to be in the country, Micheal Ward interacted with fans who eagerly called out to him, referring to him as ‘Top Boy.’ Many seemed unaware of his real name but recognised him instantly from the popular series.

Memphis Depay, who has been in Ghana for a few days, also drew attention as he and his entourage joined the fun. In another clip shared online, Depay was previously seen with Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar.

The football match, which was played in a dusty park in Nima, had a lively atmosphere filled with cheers and excitement. Micheal Ward and Depay seemed at home as they mingled with the locals and interacted with them. It has been speculated that the pair might be in the country to enjoy the Christmas holidays.

Cheddar drives his Lamborghini

Cheddar has also caught attention recently, aside from his encounter with Depay. In a video that surfaced on social media, he drove in one of his many luxury cars.

What made the video spotted by YEN.com.gh even more noteworthy was the history behind the Lamborghini Aventador that he was cruising in.

Cheddar purchased the luxury vehicle from popular Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after it was auctioned. The video left many in awe of Cheddar's wealth.

