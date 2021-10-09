Afia Schwarzenegger has cautioned Serwaa against Nana Aba, claiming the latter is a wolf in sheep's clothing

The controversial comedienne claimed Nana Aba told people Serwaa is in Turkey for body enhancement surgery

Afia Schwar has released a series of videos in which she unleashes secrets and diatribes against Nana Aba

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known in entertainment circles as Afia Schwarzenegger, has cautioned Serwaa against Nana Aba, claiming the latter is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

The controversial comic actress vehemently criticised Nana Aba in series of videos, saying she is fond of denigrating others, including her protégé, Serwaa.

In one of the videos uploaded on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar alleges Nana Aba has told people Serwaa is in Turkey for body enhancement surgery.

Afia Schwar mentioned that she got the information from the same source Nana Aba gossiped about her.

In a previous post, the controversial media figure alleged that Nana Aba was behind the infamous Serwaa Snapchat exposé.

While labelling Nana Aba a gossip, Afia Schwar said friends of Nana Aba are the ones financing her (Nana Aba) son's education.

Watch the video below:

