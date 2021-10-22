At the Madina Market, a woman was able to explain how she can manage to prepare standard banku & fufu with just GHc20

Many have been hailing her for being a 'marriage material' after she enlisted her ingredients to YEN.com.gh's Nanaday

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the popular views shared about the video in the comment section of the video on Facebook

A woman who was spotted at the Madina Market in Accra is fast becoming a sensation on social media after she was asked what kind of meal she could prepare with GHc 20 as a wife.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh's Nanaday, the woman indicated that the two different Ghanaian dishes she can make are banku and fufu.

Interestingly, she explained that fufu might be able to exhaust all the amount but when she is preparing banku with GHc 20, some amount will surely remain.

What Ghanaians are saying

Alberta Kwaw indicated:

This is true l did it severally with the little my give husband has been given to me and he use to bless me every day after he finished eating

Nana Akua Adobea Aniagyei mentioned:

But wait ooh, those praising her nu, is it Amane fufu you want to eat? Or Koobi banku that you want to eat? That one can be done easily.

Osei Alex Junior stated:

This woman indeed is a wife material, she can help you the man to achieve all your goals in life, this type of women should be with a loving and caring husband's, our this generation, even gari soakings koraa 20gh can't prepare because of chobo. Slay queens listen and learn oooooo

See the video below

