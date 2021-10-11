Edwina Akufo-Addo, the daughter of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo has tied the knot to the son of former Kumasi mayor, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

The traditional marriage ceremony is believed to have taken place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the villa of the Flagstaff House.

In the video, President Akufo-Addo was heard asking his daughter to confirm that she is indeed in love with her husband-to-be before letting her go.

Other videos showed the president of the country dancing with his daughter for the last time before leaving his house.

The married couple posed in some photos with their dads after the ceremony.

Source: Yen.com.gh