Lil Win's Nollywood cast for his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana is set to climax their operations in Ghana

Before the cast flew out of Ghana, Victor Osuwagu heaped praises on Lil Win for hosting them

A video of Victor hailing the 87-year-old Paa George as he called him a legend has excited scores of netizens

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has unveiled the date for which his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana will hit the cinemas.

As such, the cast of the new upcoming has been spotted in a new video, seemingly wrapping up and preparing for the big day.

In the video shared by Lil WIn, Victor Osuwagu bid farewell to his Ghanaian colleagues.

Victo Osuwagu hails Paa Goerge Photo source: Instagram/officialLilWin

Victor Osuwagu hails Paa Goerge

In a post shared by Lil Win, Victor Osuwagu was spotted with the 87-year-old Kumawood actor Paa George and Otaale, who is famed for his roles as a chief priest.

The Nigerian actor was impressed by the strides of the veteran Paa George and called him a legend. He promised that he was going to spread his name and exploits to fans in Nigeria when he returned.

In the video, Victor Osuwagu serenaded his Ghanaian colleagues with a new song and expressed his gratitude to Lil Win for flying him and his other Nollywood mates to be a part of the upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana.

Netizens react to Victor Osuwagu's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Victor Osuwagu's farewell to Ghana.

its.samed_one said:

Can't wait to see and to highly feed on that to revive and learn to also excel ☺ ❤️❤️❤️

hisholiness2010 wrote:

Our lovely Nigeria actors may not go back ooo,the love is deep from Wezzy empire camp

tomeklipx commented:

This old man can act playin' wicked in his moves ,and he's very serious in his movies too

mic_.michael remarked:

Amazing moments here

shuraim_dawud shared:

I am sure that this will not go back to Nigeria

Lil Win shares stirring comments about Kyekeku's new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had shared his thoughts about Kyekyeku's recently premiered movie 1957.

The successful movie premiere caught the attention of Lil Win, who ranked his movie above 1957 and berated Kyekeku for not sending him an invitation.

