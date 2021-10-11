Philanthropist Treats Househelp's Son to Colourful Birthday Party

Wanja Mwaura's house managers son Glenn was turning four years

The mom said she decided to treat him the same way she treats her kids

Mwaura noted that this was to show her appreciation for her excellent job

Philanthropic Nurse Wanja Mwaura has gained popularity through her selfless ways of helping the less fortunate.

Wanja Mwaura surprises househelp's son with a birthday party. Photo: Wanja Mwaura.

Source: UGC

The woman recently shared how she has surprised her househelp's son with a birthday party as he turns four years.

On her Facebook page, Mwaura said she had made her act of kindness public to encourage others to do the same.

"Today my house managers son Glenn was turning 4yrs. The same way I treat my children for a birthday, I had to treat him too. He's not an exception before my eyes, he's not a son of a maid, but a son of a woman like me," she penned adding that:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"One day, she will rise and have her own home, become an employer. I pray I have set a good example to her that we are all equal, n when she gets her own home, she will treat her house girl in a respectful manner like a do with her."

Little Glen celebrates with friends

Mwaura encouraged women to be faithful with the little that God has blessed them with.

The little boy named Glenn celebrated with his friends and mom as they shared the cake and goodies with the family.

Wanja Mwaura worked as a maid in Saudi

Mwaura understands the struggle of working as a maid.

The mom recently revealed that she once left an 8-month-old baby to be a maid in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing a photo of her past, Wanja disclosed that she once worked as a maid in Saudi Arabia. According to her, she chose to relocate because her life was crumbling down, and that was the only option she had.

"I had two small children I needed to feed after a failed relationship. I left my youngest child at eight months so that I can go out there to provide for them," she noted.

She added that she remains proud of that past because it moulded her into who she is today.

Source: Yen