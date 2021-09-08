Arsenal in Talks With Ex-Chelsea Manager to Replace Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is currently under immense pressure after leading Arsenal to a poor start to the new season

The Gunners have lost all their three opening fixtures of the campaign in a woeful run of form that has them sitting bottom on the standings

Antonio Conte is believed to have been earmarked as the Spaniard's possible successor

Conte is currently out of a job after leaving his role at Inter Milan only days after helping them win the Italian league

Arsenal have reportedly initiated contact with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over replacing Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal boss back in December 2019 when he took over from Unai Emery who had been sacked at the time. Photo: Getty Images.

Arteta seems to be living on borrowed time after leading the Gunners to one of their poorest starts to a season.

The north Londoners have lost all three of their opening fixtures and are yet to score a league goal this season.

The woeful run of form has them rocked bottom of the Premier League standings.

With Arteta now under immense pressure to turn around Arsenal's fortunes, reports suggest his bosses have initiated plans to replace him.

Daily Star citing Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri reports Arsenal chiefs have already developed touch with Conte over the possibility of him taking over from the Spaniard.

Conte is currently out of a job after quitting as Inter Milan boss in the summer, with his exit coming only days after leading the club to their first Scudetto in over 10 years.

Despite Arsenal interest, the Italian tactician is believed to be unwilling to succeed Arteta as the Emirates outfit are currently not playing in Europe.

And should he stick to his guns, the Premier League club will be left with no choice but to stick to the former Man City assistant manager - at least in the foreseeable future.

Arsenal handed injury boost

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Mikel Arteta has been handed a timely injury boost following the return of three key players to full training this week.

The trio of Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Ben White is understood to be in line to feature when the Gunners take on Norwich in their next Premier League clash after the international break.

Partey is yet to play for the north Londoners this season after he picked an ankle injury during a friendly clash against rivals Chelsea back in August.

